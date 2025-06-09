Meghalaya Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with this case- two from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and one from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, in the Indore couple case. Also, Sonam Raghuvanshi has voluntarily surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release by Meghalaya Police, the police are pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district in May 2025. Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case- two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh).

The press release said that these arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. In a further development, Sonam Raghuvanshi has voluntarily surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently in the safe custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.

Result of round-the-clock efforts

Meghalaya Police said that this outcome is the result of round-the-clock efforts by the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies across multiple states. Despite geographical and logistical challenges and sustained public and media scrutiny, our teams remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

The release further said, “We take this moment to reaffirm that the Meghalaya Police is committed to delivering justice with integrity, professionalism, and perseverance. We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation. Further updates will be shared as the legal proceedings advance. We respectfully urge the media and the public to allow the process of justice to take its course and to refrain from speculation.”

While speaking to reporters, SP Vivek Syiem, East Khasi Hills said, “...Will bring in Sonam as and when they get the transit remand.... It depends on court but she should get transit remand today. Two teams of Meghalaya police going MP and one in going UP to pick up Sonam.”

On the investigation, SP Syiem said, “SIT, which is composed of SOT and Special Cell, is a robust team under two DSPs (Operations and Crime), and with support and help from MP and UP police, we caught these people.”

On Sonam Raghuvanshi's surrender, the police officer said she came out after the three accused had been arrested.

"It is a fact that she called her relatives, but this has happened after all the raids were conducted. If you see the logical series of events, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night the rest of the people were caught, she also surfaced," he told the media.