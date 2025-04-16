Image Credit : Pexels

The research, published in the journal Icarus, analyzed the meteorite LAR 12252, which was found in Antarctica. LAR 12252 is a rare type of meteorite called an ‘enstatite chondrite,’ known for its composition similar to the early Earth. The study utilized a cutting-edge technique called X-Ray Absorption Near Edge Structure (XANES) spectroscopy, which uses powerful X-rays to identify the chemical elements in the meteorite.

Co-author Tom Barrett, a PhD student at the University of Oxford, explained that the study reveals that the material which formed Earth likely contained enough hydrogen in the form of hydrogen sulphide, a compound that can lead to the formation of water when combined with oxygen.