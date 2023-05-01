First-ever ASEAN-India maritime exercise to begin on May 2 at Singapore's Changi naval base

From Indian Navy, INS Satpura and INS Delhi with RAdm Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet have arrived at Singapore on Monday in Singapore. The harbour phase is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 - 4 while the sea phase will be conducted from May 7-8 in the South China Sea.

Amid China's belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea, navies of India and ASEAN nations will begin their first-ever maritime exercise from May 2 at Changi naval base in Singapore.

The ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2023) will be conducted into two phases — harbour and sea phases.

It assumes significance as the Singapore has voiced grave concerns over South China Sea tensions. The United States of America has asked China to stop harassing China’s vessels in the South China Sea.

The exercise will be culminated on May 8.

“AIME 2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain.”

The exercise would promote shared commitments to naval partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia.

Participating nations include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Prior to this, ASEAN navies had conducted their first-ever naval exercise in 2019.

INS Delhi and INS Satpura

INS Delhi, India's first indigenously built guided missile destroyer and INS Satpura, an indigenously built guided missile stealth frigate are a part of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and function under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

These ships are fitted with state-of-the art weapons and sensors.

The ships, during their port call at Singapore, will also participate in International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) being hosted by Singapore.