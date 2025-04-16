Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday met DGP Rajeev Kumar at Bhawani Bhawan in West Bengal with the victims of Murshidabad violence and claimed that the "call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid."



"... According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," the Union Minister said after the meeting.



Hitting out at the TMC-led state government, he further said, "... The provocative statement made by Tawha Siddique is very shameful. This mentality is increasing with their percentage increase and change in demographics. This mentality is because they are being sheltered by Mamata Banerjee's government. According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," he said.



He asserted that if the BJP comes to power, the party will ban any religious place used for such activities.



"PFI was active in Murshidabad... West Bengal police made no arrest so far. The victims of the violence have travelled a long way to reach Kolkata to tell the world what happened in Murshidabad," he said.



The Union Minister further claimed that people in the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Shamshergan have migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps.



"After the riots in Murshidabad's Shamsherganj, people migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps. 11 people from there have come here to express their pain and suffering before the people of the state," Majumdar told ANI.



Notably, unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. So far, over 150 people have been arrested, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas.



Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of orchestrating communal violence in Murshidabad district.



In a video post on X, Adhikari names Md. Inzamul Haque, Chairman of Dhulian Municipality, as the alleged instigator of the recent riots in the region. According to the LoP, Haque "abused his power" and directly led violent attacks, inciting unrest through "provocative and venomous statements".



The LoP said, "There is clear evidence in the video that this person is involved in the riots. He should be arrested immediately and severely punished for this heinous crime. Why are they being left out?"



Adhikari points to a larger political conspiracy, alleging that "from Mothabari to Dhulian, Trinamool Congress leaders are the main conspirators and catalysts of anti-Hindu riots. Such toxic politics of the Trinamool Congress is just an attempt to endanger Hindus and enrich their vote bank."



"They are the ones who are disturbing the peace by spreading hatred in society and inciting fundamentalists. Their hate speech and activities are directly responsible for creating riots. It is time to unmask these rioters!" he added.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with muslim clerics in Kolkata, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

