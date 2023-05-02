Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010; rainfall to continue for next 2 days

Delhi weather update: The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 13 degrees below the season's average, marking the city's second coolest day of May in 13 years.

Heavy rain lashed several locations in Delhi on Monday, bringing down the maximum temperature 13 degrees below the season's average to 26.1 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is expected to persist in Delhi for the next two to three days, followed by thunderstorms and strong gusts, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The rains gave Delhi its second coldest May day in 13 years. This happened a day after the maximum temperature on Sunday was 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was 10 degrees lower than the season normal.

Rainfall is expected to persist in Delhi for the next two to three days, followed by thunderstorms and strong gusts, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"On Tuesday, we expect light to very light rain in a few places, with the intensity of rain increasing on Wednesday with thundershowers." Rainfall will then decrease, while weather may stay cloudy until at least May 4. Temperatures will progressively climb from May 4, according to Kuldeep Srivastava, an IMD weather specialist.

In other news, rain has improved Delhi's air quality to a reasonable level. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 86, down from 132 the day before.

