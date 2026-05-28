Amid growing speculation about a leadership change, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met CM Siddaramaiah. While Congress officially denies reports, sources indicate Siddaramaiah may pave the way for Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister.

Amid speculation regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at CM Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday for a "breakfast meeting" with key Congress leaders.

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Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security. The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months, despite repeated assertions from the party leadership dismissing such reports.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said. Earlier today, sweets were distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in anticipation of him becoming the next Karnataka CM.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it, according to sources.

Party Denies Leadership Change Speculation

Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states. "Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala), and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

MLA Hints at CM's Imminent Resignation

Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan also hinted at the possibility that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might file his resignation on Thursday, underlining that he has already taken an appointment with the Governor.

Speaking to ANI, Pattan emphasised that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister will be taken by the High Command. "We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey," he said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, said that discussions with the Congress high command will be addressed tomorrow, amid continuing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress. (ANI)

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