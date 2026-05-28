Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), wishing for joy, peace, prosperity, and a deeper spirit of brotherhood across the country.

Congress Leaders Extend Eid Wishes

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), wishing joy, warmth, and togetherness for families celebrating the festival across the country. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak."

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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her wishes on the occasion. "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! May this joyous occasion bring peace, love and prosperity to every home," she said in a post on X. "Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood," she added.

President, PM Modi Greet Nation on Eid al-Adha

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, calling it a symbol of "self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. "In a post on X, the President underscored the significance and meaning of the festival, stating that it inspires to "serve humanity, particularly the deprived class." "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes. Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," she wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, hoping that the festival deepens the spirit of "brotherhood and happiness." In a post on X, the PM wished the festival to the countrymen and expressed well wishes for success and health. "Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," he wrote on X.

About Eid al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)