Shashi Tharoor thanked Oman for rescuing 21 Indian seafarers from an attacked vessel. Three Indians died in a US strike. Iran has condemned the US, accusing Washington of attacking Indian vessels and killing sailors, which the US had blamed on Iran.

Tharoor Thanks Oman for Rescue, Mourns Deaths

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of the Sultanate of Oman for the swift and courageous rescue of 21 Indian seafarers from the attacked vessel MT Settebello of the Gulf of Oman. In a post on X, Tharoor said Oman's prompt action once again reflects the strong bonds of friendship between India and Oman. He also conveyed grief over the death of three Indian nationals in the incident.

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An inadvertent omission: Deeply grateful to the Government & people of the Sultanate of Oman for their swift & courageous rescue of 21 Indian seafarers from the attacked vessel MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. Oman’s prompt action once again reflects the strong bonds of… https://t.co/i3pMbriyER — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2026 "An inadvertent omission: Deeply grateful to the Government & people of the Sultanate of Oman for their swift & courageous rescue of 21 Indian seafarers from the attacked vessel MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. Oman's prompt action once again reflects the strong bonds of friendship between our nations," Tharoor wrote, tagging Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Shashi Tharoor's remarks follow the death of three Indian sailors in a U.S. military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. "Though our hearts are heavy with grief over the three Indian nationals killed, Indians appreciate Oman's continued support. @badralbusaidi," he added.

The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after U.S. forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

Iran Rejects US Allegations, Blames Washington for Attacks

Earlier today, the Embassy of Iran in India rejected the US President Donald Trump's allegations regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them "baseless". It also accused Washington of attempting to deflect attention from recent attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers.

The Iranian Embassy said the US attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week, resulting in the death of three Indian sailors, and described the actions as "brutal" and "pathetic".

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India shared, "The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!"

This comes after Trump alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident "totally unacceptable".

Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls for Accountability

His remarks followed Iran's condemnation of the United States attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers, resulting in the death of three in the Gulf of Oman, describing the actions as "brutal" and accusing Washington of engaging in "lawless conduct" that threatens global peace and maritime security. In a statement on X, Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals killed in the attacks and called for international accountability. "The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government," the statement said.

He further urged the international community to take action against the repeated violations of international norms. The Spokesperson added, "The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation." (ANI)