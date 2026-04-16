A significant workplace harassment case has emerged at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. Multiple female employees have filed complaints alleging sexual harassment, intimidation, and coercion. One woman claims she was forced to work in isolation on a rooftop.

A shocking workplace harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has taken a disturbing new turn after one of the employees alleged that she was forced to work in isolation on a rooftop terrace and had her personal belongings repeatedly taken away inside the office. The claims emerged as police continue to investigate multiple complaints of sexual harassment, intimidation and alleged coercion involving staff members at the company’s business process services unit in Maharashtra.

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According to NDTV report, the woman, who has been with TCS for six years, spoke publicly about her experience and described what she said was a deliberate attempt to isolate her from other colleagues. According to her, she was transferred to the Nashik office and then made to sit separately from the main workforce in a rooftop area away from the regular office floor. She said, “I was made to work alone on the rooftop, and my phone and bag were snatched.” She further alleged that every time she came downstairs to use the washroom or move around the office, her belongings were confiscated under various pretexts.

The employee claimed the incidents were part of a broader pattern in which vulnerable young women in the office were targeted. She said many junior staff members were manipulated and emotionally pressured. In her words, “We have seen that many of the young employees who work in the company were being exploited. They were being brainwashed.” She alleged that women between the ages of 20 and 25 were seen as easy targets because they were new to the workforce and often reluctant to complain.

Speaking about the atmosphere inside the office, she said even internal complaint mechanisms had failed employees. She said, “If you have any complaints, then you go to your HR. But here, even the HR was scared.” Her statement has intensified scrutiny of the company’s internal systems, particularly the handling of complaints that may have gone unaddressed for months or even years.

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‘Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them’

Another contractual employee also shared troubling allegations. According to that worker, staff members were pressured to form relationships with women colleagues and discuss religion at the workplace. The employee alleged, “They used to say, ‘Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them’. They used to say ‘convert your religion’ and used to talk about their religion.” These claims are now being examined by investigators as part of the broader probe into the office environment.

Police in Nashik are currently investigating nine complaints filed by eight women employees. The complaints cover a period from February 2022 to March 2026 and include allegations ranging from mental harassment to sexual misconduct. A special investigation team has been formed to examine the pattern of behaviour inside the office. Seven employees, including an HR manager, have been arrested so far and suspended by TCS pending further inquiry.

Investigators believe the alleged misconduct may not have been isolated incidents. Officials are now looking into whether a larger network inside the workplace enabled repeated harassment. Police have also alleged that some victims were threatened with termination when they attempted to report inappropriate behaviour. The complaints suggest that the fear of losing employment may have prevented several workers from coming forward earlier.

Also Read: Sexual Harassment, Religious Conversion: How TCS Nashik Controversy Has Sparked Nationwide Concern

One police statement cited in the case said management may have failed to respond despite repeated complaints. According to investigators, “When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognisance of her complaints.” This aspect of the investigation could lead to wider questions over corporate accountability and whether warning signs were ignored.

TCS has said it is treating the allegations with utmost seriousness. In a statement, the company said, “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.” The company added that immediate action was taken once the matter came to light and confirmed that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also responded to the controversy, describing the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He said the matter is under detailed review and promised full cooperation with investigators.

Following the public disclosure of the allegations, employees at the Nashik office have reportedly been asked to work from home while the investigation continues. The woman who described her rooftop isolation said her family remains deeply shaken by what happened and urged other women to speak out against what she called a “dark culture” in some workplaces.

The case has now sparked a wider debate about employee safety, workplace accountability and whether corporate grievance systems are equipped to protect workers when serious allegations emerge from within. As the investigation expands, the incident has become one of the most serious workplace misconduct controversies to hit India’s IT sector in recent years.

Also Read: TCS Nashik harassment: Tata Chairman orders internal investigation