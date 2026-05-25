The maiden multinational military exercise PRAGATI 2026 is underway in Meghalaya with over 400 personnel from 12 nations. The drill focuses on joint training, interoperability, and camaraderie. A separate yoga session was also held in Arunachal Pradesh.

Multinational Military Exercise PRAGATI 2026 in Full Swing

The maiden edition of the multinational joint military exercise PRAGATI 2026, which commenced on May 20 at Umroi in Meghalaya, is in full swing, bringing together over 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations in a shared commitment towards regional peace, security and cooperation.

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The exercise has provided an important platform for participating armies to train together, share best practices, and enhance interoperability in a multinational environment.

A key feature of the ongoing training has been the formation of cohesive mixed teams, comprising personnel from all participating nations, who are training extensively together for a common cause. Over the past three days, the mixed teams have trained in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, undertaking rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering, jungle lane shooting, and bus intervention. Sniper and AK-203 firing competitions have also been conducted to enhance operational proficiency, confidence, and professional understanding among the participants.

Fostering Camaraderie and Military Bonding

The exercise has equally focused on strengthening camaraderie and military bonding through sports and informal interactions. Personnel from friendly nations participated in basketball, volleyball, and tug of war, reinforcing teamwork, mutual trust, and the soldierly spirit that binds armed forces across borders. Exercise PRAGATI 2026 continues to strengthen collective readiness, deepen military-to-military cooperation, and build enduring bonds among regional partners.

Indian Army Conducts Yoga Session in Arunachal Pradesh

In a separate incident, the Indian Army, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, conducted a special yoga session at Aalo in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 23, as part of the month-long celebrations leading up to International Yoga Day 2026. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from troops, students and young players taking part in the Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball Tournament.

The programme focused on simple yoga practices, correct body alignment, breathing discipline and mental well-being, with an aim to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle among the participants. The event also highlighted the importance of yoga in building physical fitness, inner balance, discipline and positivity in daily life. It provided a meaningful platform for youth engagement and interaction between Army personnel and local students.