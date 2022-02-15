Thanjavur suicide case: CBI registers FIR in 17-year-old death case

According to police, the victim had consumed poisonous material on January 9 and had succumbed ten days later.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered an FIR in the Thanjavur student suicide case. The case pertains to the death of a 17-year-old student of a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district who was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school.

This development comes after the Supreme Court did not interfere in a Madras High Court order transferring the investigation into the death by suicide of a 17-year-old student at Thanjavur to the CBI.

The apex court had allowed the CBI probe to continue as per the High Court’s order. The Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe, criticising the police for ruling out allegations of attempted religious conversion in the case.

The SC said that the notice is returnable in 4 weeks and any counter affidavit and rejoinder can be filed within 2 weeks.

On January 19, a Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur died in the hospital after not responding to treatment. She had consumed pesticide on January 9, after she was allegedly forced to clean rooms and other menial work.

The 17-year-old girl was staying in a boarding house called St Michaels Girls’ home in Thanjavur. She consumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself.

Allegations of torture after her refusal to convert were also raised by the girl.

She was rushed to the hospital, and when she regained consciousness, she told the doctors about the abuse. Police questioned her, and based on her statement, they arrested the hostel warden. However, the girl passed away on January 19 after not responding to treatment.

On January 29, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC reserved its order on the case. The bench was hearing a plea by the victim’s father to transfer the case to the CBI.

On January 31, the Madurai Bench passed orders to transfer the Thanjavur student suicide case to the CBI.

