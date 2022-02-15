  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The future of real estate in Coimbatore is pinned to the By-pass

    This tier-II city has a distinct economy, high-quality education, a huge labour pool, and well-defined sustainable development goals, making it a desirable location in South India with high future investment expectations.

    The future of real estate in Coimbatore is pinned to the By-pass
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a recent JLL research on Emerging Hotspots in India, Coimbatore is one of the top ten destinations in the country for low-budget real estate investment. The following qualities are projected to draw additional investments into the city's real estate market in the foreseeable future:
     
    Increase in aprons in the International Coimbatore airport:

    Coimbatore’s airport is one that has been constantly evolving and growing. The recent development plans of the airport include the addition of 7 aprons and a 12,000 feet runway of 627 acres. The government has allocated a total of INR 1,132 crores for the airport development project.
     
    Expansion of the defence industrial park:

    Another factor that can potentially attract over Rs. 3,500 crores worth of investment in the Coimbatore By-pass is the expansion of the defence industrial park. The government has allotted over Rs. 225 crores to allow them to take over the union government’s defence industrial corridor and allow new defence manufacturing facilities and clusters.
     
    Developments in the Vellalore Integrated bus stand:

    The Vellalore Integrated bus stand has received a budget of Rs. 168 crores to accommodate more buses and reduce traffic congestion. Over 104 vehicles and 1,200 two-wheelers will be able to park in the 60-acre bus terminal. For the convenience of bus drivers and conductors, the design includes the construction of retiring rooms and facilities. There will also be an information centre, a first-aid station, a police station, a commercial complex, a restaurant, and billboards at the property.
     
    Widening of By-pass lanes

    Traffic congestion has been decreased, and connection to the area has been improved, thanks to the addition of eight lanes to the Coimbatore By-pass and the construction of a terminal at the Vellalore Integrated Bus Stand.
     
    Singanuallur is about 10 minutes away by car, and the airport and train station are only 20-25 minutes away. The Coimbatore By-pass is surrounded by neighbourhoods like as Ukkadam, Peelamedu, Avinishi Road, Gandhipuram, and RS Puram.
     
    Future of real estate: Coimbatore By-pass


    Coimbatore has grown into a thriving real estate market. This tier-II city has a distinct economy, high-quality education, a huge labour pool, and well-defined sustainable development goals, making it a desirable location in South India with high future investment expectations. Because of the growth of hopeful attitudes and the city's business-friendly culture, the city's real estate market will boom in the future.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM DNM

    India’s IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India gcw

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos - ADT

    No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos

    Explained What you must know about LIC IPO the country s largest to date gcw

    Explained: What you must know about LIC IPO, the country's largest to date

    Story of how a yogi took major decisions for National Stock Exchange gcw

    How a 'yogi' took major decisions for National Stock Exchange

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah promises free gas, electricity if re-elected to power adt

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah promises free gas, electricity if re-elected to power

    Career CTET 2021 CBSE exam results details updates gcw

    CTET 2021: CBSE expected to announce results today; know all details

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Football Champions League Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    Champions League: Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    Explained What is Lassa fever Know its symptoms other details gcw

    Explained: What is Lassa fever? Know its symptoms, other details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon