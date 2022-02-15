Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted by CBI Special Court

  • Facebook
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in a fodder fraud case involving the illicit withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury on Tuesday. So far, the former Bihar chief minister has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases. The judgment was pronounced on Tuesday by Judge CK Shashi, who will decide the quantum of sentence on February 18.

    Yadav's sentence has yet to be determined by the court.  He has previously been convicted in four other cases relating to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam. He was also fined 60 lakh for his conviction in the Dumka case in 2018. Lalu Yadav has fought all four prior convictions and would very certainly challenge this one as well.

    Apart from the RJD supremo, former MP Jagdish Sharma, former PAC chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius, and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the primary defendants in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda Treasury case.

    Previously, Lalu Yadav was granted bail in four instances involving the Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa treasuries. Earlier, the former Bihar chief minister was sentenced to five years in prison in 2013 in connection with a case involving the illicit removal of Rs 33.61 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.

    The RJD head is being investigated for fodder scams including unlawful withdrawals of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury, and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda Treasury.

    The 73-year-old has been imprisoned since December 2017 and has spent the most of his time in Jharkhand's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. After his condition deteriorated, he was sent to Delhi in January of last year.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
