New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has criticized the Supreme Court's recent judgment directing the President to decide on bills forwarded by governors within a specific timeline. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Internship Program, Dhankhar expressed concerns that such directives undermine the constitutional role of the President and blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive.

"There is a directive to the President by a recent judgement. Where are we heading? What is happening in the country? We have to be extremely sensitive. It is not a question of someone filing a review or not. We never bargained for democracy for this day. President being called upon to decide in a time-bound manner, and if not, becomes law," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar questioned the Supreme Court's authority to impose a three-month deadline for the President to act on bills, citing concerns about judicial overreach and the erosion of the separation of powers. He added that the Constitution grants the judiciary the power to interpret laws under Article 145(3) but does not authorize courts to issue directives to the President.

The Vice President also criticized the judiciary for lacking accountability, stating that judges are not subject to the same laws as others and can act as "super Parliament". The Supreme Court's April 8 judgment was a response to a constitutional standoff in Tamil Nadu, where Governor RN Ravi had withheld assent to several bills. The court ruled that any delay beyond the three-month period must be justified and urged state governments to cooperate with the Centre.

Dhankhar further addressed the alleged discovery of cash at former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Verma's house, questioning the delayed disclosure and the absence of an FIR against the judge. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, stating that the issue should be made public to facilitate cleansing.