TG SAFE officials raided 19 establishments in Hyderabad's fish markets, seizing 858 kg of spoiled and unhygienic seafood. Violations included lack of FSSAI licenses, poor storage practices, and the presence of rotten stock.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) raided 19 establishments and street vendors in the fish markets of Ram Nagar and Begum Bazaar on Thursday, seizing approximately 858 kg of fish and prawns. According to TG SAFE officials, the inspection uncovered several serious violations: many establishments and street vendors operated without an FSSAI licence or registration, and handled, stored, and sold fish in highly unhygienic conditions. Officials also reported the use of unclean water and ice for storing fish and seafood, alongside a lack of temperature monitoring for chilled fish. The violations further included failure to follow FIFO, with fresh and old stock stored together, as well as the presence of rotten and spoiled fish. Officials observed rodent infestation, poor personal hygiene among food handlers, and the use of dirty plastic crates and thermocol boxes for storage. Stock registers, employee health records and pest control records were also not maintained. Officials conducted spot tests for adulterants such as formalin in fish and seafood. Working alongside GHMC veterinary officials, they assessed freshness by examining the gill colour, eye clarity, firmness and texture of fish, as well as the colour and firmness of prawns. As a result, TG SAFE officials recovered approximately 858 kg of fish and prawns, valued at Rs 1,56,880. The stock was seized and discarded after it was found to be spoiled. Following the inspection, the deteriorated produce was disposed of with the help of GHMC sanitation vehicles. SAFE officials said further action will be taken against the violators. Further details awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the TG SAFE Drugs Wing, along with Enforcement Wing police personnel, inspected medical shops across Telangana to curb the illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits. Show-cause notices were issued to 138 medical shops where discrepancies were detected. Findings included sales without valid prescriptions, dispensing in the absence of a registered pharmacist, and failures to issue bills or maintain required records. Further departmental action may include suspension or cancellation of drug licences. (ANI)