The Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery draw for November 27, 2026, offers a massive Rs 21 lakh first prize. Ticket holders can check the official website to match their numbers across seven prize categories. Retain your tickets to verify the winning numbers once announced.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 27, 2026, is eagerly awaited by ticket holders hoping to win the bumper first prize in the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery. The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday evening, with a top prize of Rs 21 lakh.

Participants who purchased tickets for the weekly lottery can check the winning numbers after the official results are announced. The draw features seven prize categories, offering cash rewards ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 21 lakh.

The winning ticket numbers for the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery are awaited. The complete winners' list will be updated after the draw and official result announcement. Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets ready and check the series and ticket numbers carefully once the results are published.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery: Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh: C 91797

2nd Prize: Rs 9000: 6912

3rd Prize: Rs 3000: 3663, 7497

4th Prize: Rs 2000: 0660, 4436, 4638, 4945, 8565

5th Prize: Rs 1000: 3622, 5748, 6918, 8007, 9477

6th Prize: Rs 500: 0638, 3035, 7224, 7680, 8409

7th Prize: Rs 100

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 27, 2026?

Participants can follow these steps to check their lottery results:

Visit the official Punjab State Lotteries website: https://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/

Navigate to the Results section.

Search for Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery dated November 27, 2026.

Download the official result PDF.

Match your ticket number and series with the winning numbers.

Verify the result before proceeding with a prize claim.

Lottery winners should retain their original tickets and follow the official prize-claim guidelines.

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