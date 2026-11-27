Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan urges the government to maintain the 1971 Census for delimitation, demands immediate women's reservation implementation, and expresses concern over the secrecy surrounding the upcoming special Parliament session.

Karad (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said his party is not opposed to delimitation but wants the relative representation of states in the Lok Sabha to remain based on the 1971 Census, while raising concerns over the proposed special session of Parliament and the government’s intentions. Speaking to ANI on the upcoming Parliament session, Chavan alleged that the government was attempting to bring back the Delimitation Bill that could not be passed earlier due to a lack of a two-thirds majority and claimed that the ruling side may have secured the required numbers through political defections and support from other parties.

“Today, the Narendra Modi government has convened a special session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha session will begin on November 29, followed by the Rajya Sabha after a few days. The objective is clear. A bill that was brought in Parliament six months ago but could not be passed due to a lack of a two-thirds majority is being brought back,” he said. He alleged that the government had secured the required numbers through political manoeuvres involving parties and leaders, including the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra, and possibly the DMK and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Chavan said Congress was not opposed to delimitation, but objected to any change in the relative representation of northern and southern states. “We are not opposed to delimitation. The delimitation system is outlined in our Constitution of 1950, which was drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad. Why would we oppose it?” he said. He recalled that delimitation exercises were conducted in 1951, 1961 and 1971, but the allocation of Lok Sabha seats was frozen in 1976 for 25 years to prevent changes in the representation of states due to population differences. Chavan said the freeze was extended by another 25 years in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and is due to end in 2026.

“Now we have reached 2026. The entire country is watching what Narendra Modi decides. If he changes the 1971 freeze formula and uses the 2011 Census, it will be injustice to the southern states, which Congress cannot accept,” he said. He asserted that Congress wants the relative number of Lok Sabha seats among states to remain based on the 1971 population figures. “Our position is that the population basis should be the 1971 Census. The relative number of seats decided in 1971 should remain unchanged,” he said.

Chavan also called for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed in Parliament in 2023, and said delimitation and women’s reservation were not necessarily linked. “Delimitation and women’s reservation have no connection. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed unanimously in 2023. If there was a mistake in making its implementation effective from 2034, that should be corrected. It should be implemented immediately,” he said. He demanded that one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha be reserved for women immediately, adding that the reservation could be implemented within the existing strength of the House. “If the Lok Sabha election is held before that, then out of 543 seats, one-third, that is 181 seats, should be given to women. Implement it immediately,” he said.

Chavan further opposed increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, and said, “We are opposed to increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to 850. If the Parliament becomes so large, nobody will get an opportunity to speak. It will become like the Chinese Parliament, where people will simply raise their hands, have tea and coffee and return, and Parliament will have no role.” Summarising the party’s position, Chavan said, "Congress wanted the relative representation of northern and southern states to remain unchanged, women’s reservation to be implemented immediately and the freeze on seat allocation to be extended for another 25 years." He urged the government to consult the public and Parliament and disclose details of the proposed legislation. “Take the entire country and Parliament into confidence and tell us what bill you are bringing. Why so much secrecy? Why are you working secretly?” he said. (ANI)