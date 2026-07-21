Rahul Gandhi alleged the testing system is 'hollowed out by termites' and slammed police action on CJP protestors. He accused the Centre of preventing a debate in Parliament and questioned PM Modi's silence on the failure of the education system.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the country's examination and testing system had been "hollowed out by termites" and criticised the police action during the CJP protest in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Gandhi said the CJP's protest was aimed at highlighting the failure of the education and examination system. "These youth are protesting about the education system and the testing system. The entire country knows the education system and testing system are broken; it has ceased to exist. The testing system has been hollowed out by termites. That is all they are saying. We have been saying it too--I have been giving presentation after presentation about this. Why is the Prime Minister silent?" Gandhi said.

Gandhi Slams Centre for Stifling Debate

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of preventing a discussion on the issue in Parliament. "We went to the Speaker and said, 'Look, we want to discuss the student issue,' and the Speaker told us that to hold a discussion, he has to ask the government. Do you understand what this means? The Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament, he has to take permission from the government," he alleged.

Criticism of Police Action

Gandhi further criticised the police action during Monday's protest, saying the issue concerned the future of the country's youth. "The issue is about students, about the future of the youth. And what is being done--people being beaten and thrashed--this is completely un-Indian. Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday," he said.

Calls for Resignations, Cites Youth Unemployment

Calling the issue larger than education alone, the Congress leader said the youth lacked opportunities and demanded the resignation of senior members of the government. "The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani and Mr Adani, the RSS's complete takeover of the education system. This is about the future of young people. They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1,000 crores being spent there, while they have no money to open a business of their own. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister should resign," Gandhi said.

He further said, "I am going to meet the injured students."

After leaving Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi to meet CJP protesters who were injured in the police action on Monday.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L.

The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)