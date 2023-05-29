Terrorists kill civilian in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag; LeT offshoot claims responsibility

Deepu was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Pakistani-based terrorist outfit Lashkar e Tayiba's offshoot TRF has claimed responsibility for the killing.

A non-Muslim worker was shot dead by terrorists belonging to an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba on Monday when he had gone to a market in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir to purchase milk.

The worker, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area which was provided security, they said. The circus people had their own security as well.

The victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

ADGP Vijay Kumar was closely monitoring the situation and directed the district police to intensify their search to nab the killers at the earliest. A little-known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say, "Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepu who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination and I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in peace."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly condemned the killing. "Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity," he said on Twitter.