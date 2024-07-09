Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Terrorist attack on Army convoy leaves 5 soldiers dead in Jammu's Kathua

    Five Army personnel were killed and six injured after terrorists attacked a military convoy on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, about 150 km from Kathua, on Monday (July 8).
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    Kathua: Five Army personnel lost their lives and six others were injured when terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday (July 8). The Army vehicles were on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, approximately 150 km from Kathua when the attack occurred.

    Following the initial assault, in which the terrorists first threw a grenade and then opened fire, the security forces retaliated. However, the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest, according to officials. Reinforcements were promptly dispatched, and a search operation was initiated to locate the terrorists.

    This marks the second attack on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within the past 48 hours. An Army camp in Rajouri district was attacked on Sunday (July 7) resulting in one soldier being injured.

    This attack occurred 24 hours after six terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in J&K's Kulgam district. The encounters, which started on Saturday, also resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, including a paratrooper, and left another soldier injured.

    Security forces, including the CRPF, Army, and local police, conducted a search operation in Modergam village following intelligence indicating terrorist presence. During the initial gunfire exchange, a paratrooper was fatally injured. At the same time, another intense gunfight erupted in the Frisal area of Kulgam. Drone footage later showed the bodies of four terrorists following a prolonged exchange of fire. One soldier lost his life and another was injured during this engagement.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 8:18 AM IST
