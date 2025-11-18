Delhi's Patiala House court issued notice to the NIA on a plea by jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail for the upcoming Parliament session. Rashid is in custody in a terror funding case, and the court will hear his plea on Nov 21.

Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail to attend the upcoming parliament session in December. Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA and sought a reply on the plea. Engineer Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case.

Terror Funding Case Background

The NIA filed its chargesheet against Rashid in October 2019. In March 2022, a Special NIA Court framed charges against him and others under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to terrorist acts and terror funding.

The court has now listed the matter for hearing on November 21. The Baramulla MP sought interim bail or custody parole without any cost to attend the Parliament Session scheduled to commence on December 1. The application was moved on Monday through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi. During the hearing, advocate Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Related Legal Proceedings

His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court. On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. Now the matters are pending before the bench of a single judge.

Previous Parole Grants

Earlier, he was granted custody parole twice to attend the Parliament session, and he was also permitted and taken to Parliament to take the oath after his election. He was also taken to Parliament to vote in the Vice President election this year. (ANI)