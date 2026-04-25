Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, jailed in a terror funding case, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father. A lower court had previously rejected his plea. The NIA has opposed the bail but is open to custody parole.

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father. His plea comes a day after the Patiala House Court rejected a similar request. The High Court is likely to hear the petition next week. His regular bail plea is also listed for hearing on Monday before a division bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh. The petition has been filed through Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi.

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Patiala House Court Dismisses Interim Bail

On April 24, the Patiala House Court dismissed Rashid's interim bail application, in which he had sought permission to visit his father, who is on a ventilator. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma rejected the plea after hearing arguments from the defence counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NIA Opposes Bail, Cites 'Secret Report'

The NIA's SPP Gautam Khazanchi opposed the plea, citing a secret report. However, the agency stated that Abdul Rashid Sheikh may be considered for custody parole, adding that it had no objection if the accused is granted custody parole.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, counsel for Sheikh, opposed the submissions of the NIA, arguing that the secret report is not admissible unless it is shared with the accused, adding, "We are rebutting the facts of the report." He further argued that Sheikh's father is currently on a ventilator. He also pointed out that Sheikh was earlier granted interim bail to contest elections, but his current plea for interim bail is being opposed despite the serious condition of his father. Oberoi said, "It is a political case, and Abdul Rashid Sheikh was arrested immediately after the abrogation of Article 370."

Case Background

On April 20, the Court granted time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response to Sheikh's interim bail plea, in which he has sought temporary release to meet his ailing father.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case lodged by the NIA.

On April 17, it was argued before the court that Sheikh's father is critically ill and hospitalised, and that he is seeking one-month interim bail. On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi opposed the plea on several grounds. However, he submitted that Rashid Engineer may be granted custody parole to meet his father. His regular bail application has been pending before the High Court. Earlier, he was granted custody parole to attend Lok Sabha sessions. (ANI)