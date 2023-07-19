Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Bengaluru: The accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case and the People's Democratic Party Chairman Abdul Nasser Madani will fly down to Kerala on Thursday (July 20) to meet his ailing father. The flight to Thiruvananthapuram will leave Bengaluru at 9 am. The development comes after the Supreme Court relaxed the bail conditions of Madani in view of his health conditions. A copy of the order has been submitted to the trial court too. 

    The Supreme Court granted permission to Madani to go to his hometown in Kerala for medical treatment. Additionally, the court ruled that he had to appear every 15 days at the neighbourhood police station. Madani will be allowed to leave the Kollam district for medical treatment after informing the concerned police station.

    The division bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the bail condition of Madani. 

    "In modification of the order dated July 11, 2014, we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and stay there."

    The Supreme Court has also said that Madani need not be escorted by the Karnataka police to Kerala.

    On the day he arrived in Kerala, Madani was admitted to the hospital, making it impossible for him to continue travelling and meet his father. He may need a kidney transplant, the doctors informed him.

    In the Bangalore serial bombing cases on July 25, 2008, when nine bombs exploded in the city, leaving two persons dead and 20 others injured, Madani is the prime accused.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
