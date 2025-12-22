Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a zero-tolerance policy on pollution, ordering strict enforcement of PUC norms with no challan waivers. The govt will also explore shared e-buses, regulate e-rickshaws, and rationalise DTC bus routes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reiterated that the government will follow a zero-tolerance policy against all sources contributing to pollution and take a series of decisive steps to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital and ensure a cleaner environment, a Chief Minister's Office said.

A high-level review meeting was held today at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes. Senior officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Traffic Police, along with Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were present at the meeting.

Strict Enforcement Against Polluting Vehicles

The Chief Minister took a strict view of vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates. Under existing provisions, polluting vehicles attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. It was observed that, in several cases, vehicle owners approach Lok Adalats to have these fines reduced, thereby weakening the deterrent effect. CM Rekha Gupta made it clear that henceforth, no pollution challan will be waived under any circumstances. She directed officials to pursue all necessary legal options, including approaching courts if required. She emphasised that the government's objective is not revenue generation but ensuring clean and healthy air for citizens.

Promoting Pollution-Free Mobility

As per the release, to promote pollution-free mobility through private sector participation, the Delhi Government will soon initiate discussions with companies such as Ola and Uber. The proposal aims to explore the operation of pooled and shared electric or non-polluting buses in the Delhi-NCR region. Such initiatives are expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles and strengthen environmentally friendly public transport. The Chief Minister stated that achieving zero emissions in the capital remains a key priority of the government, a release said.

New Guidelines for E-Rickshaws

Unregulated movement of e-rickshaws has emerged as a major cause of traffic congestion, leading to higher fuel consumption and increased pollution. To address this issue, the Delhi Government will soon issue comprehensive new guidelines for e-rickshaws. The guidelines will regulate their operational areas and routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and better road management.

DTC Bus Route Rationalisation

According to the release, to further strengthen public transport, the government has decided to rationalise DTC bus routes. The Chief Minister said that DTC services must reach every area and neighbourhood of Delhi. Scientific and rational route planning will improve last-mile connectivity and encourage citizens to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles.

The Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and implement these decisions with immediate effect. She stated that the Delhi Government is fighting a comprehensive and multi-dimensional battle against pollution and will not hesitate to take stringent measures to protect the environment. The government remains fully committed to making Delhi clean, green, and pollution-free. (ANI)