    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moves SC again seeking relaxation in bail conditions

    Abdul Nasser Madani, the accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case told the court that even though the Supreme Court had allowed him to stay there for three months, he was unable to visit his ailing father. He stated that he may require a kidney transplant and that's why he needs to travel to Kerala.
     

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Monday will consider the PDP chairman and accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case Abdul Nasser Madani's plea seeking relaxation in bail conditions. He informed the court that although the top court granted him permission to stay in Kerala for three months, he could not meet his ailing father. He told that he may have to undergo a kidney transplant and therefore he needs to go to Kerala.

    Madani claimed that on his most recent 12-day visit to Kerala, the Kerala police gave him free security. In a separate affidavit of expenditure that he submitted to the Supreme Court, he claimed that the total costs exceeded the Rs 6.76 lakh that had been paid to the Karnataka police for security.

    Madani told the court that he took responsibility for covering all of the costs associated with the Karnataka police's trip, including their hotel accommodations. 
    From June 26 to July 7, Madani was in Kerala. He got ill and was taken to a hospital on June 26 after arriving in Kerala. He was responsible for covering the costs of the accompanying police officers' accommodations and food throughout this time.

    According to Madani's affidavit, Kerala police also gave him security, but it was free of cost.

    On the day he arrived in Kerala, Madani was admitted to the hospital, making it impossible for him to continue travelling and meet his father. He may need a kidney transplant, the doctors informed him.

    Given the situation, Madani asked the court to let him receive treatment in Kerala, where all of his relatives reside. Madani sought a relaxation in the bail conditions so that he can travel back to his hometown.

