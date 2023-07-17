SC eases bail norms of 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani; Allows him to stay in Kerala for treatment

Madani in his plea informed the court that although the top court granted him permission to stay in Kerala for three months, he could not meet his ailing father. He told that he may have to undergo a kidney transplant and therefore he needs to go to Kerala.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case Abdul Nasser Madani to go to his hometown of Kollam and seek medical treatment. Additionally, the court ruled that he had to appear every 15 days at the neighbourhood police station. Madani will be allowed to leave the Kollam district for medical treatment after informing the concerned police station.

Also read: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moves SC again seeking relaxation in bail conditions

The division bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the bail condition of Madani.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Madani informed the court, “He’s in a wheelchair, his leg is amputated, there’s a kidney transplant. His mother died, and now his father is ill. The trial is over, arguments are going on. They themselves say that it’ll take two years for the arguments. There are many accused.”

The Supreme Court has also said that Madani need not be escorted by the Karnataka police to Kerala.

The apex court in its order stated that the examination of witnesses has been completed and the matter is being argued before the court concerned, but arguments could proceed for sometime. Therefore, the presence of the applicant would not be required on a hearing date.

On the day he arrived in Kerala, Madani was admitted to the hospital, making it impossible for him to continue travelling and meet his father. He may need a kidney transplant, the doctors informed him.

