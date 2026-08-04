Continuous heavy rain and landslides over 20 days in Rajouri have caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure, severely disrupting life. Manjakote tehsil is worst-hit, with roads closed, schools empty, and residents appealing for aid.

Widespread Damage and Disruption in Rajouri

Continuous heavy rainfall and landslides over the past 20 days have caused extensive damage to roads, public infrastructure and residential properties, severely disrupting normal life in Rajouri district.

Gambir Mughlan village and several adjoining panchayats, including Kalaban, Kotli, Hatta Seri and Behrote in Manjakote tehsil, have emerged among the worst flood-affected areas of the district.

The major road connecting Manjakote with Thanamandi remains closed after suffering damage at several locations due to landslides. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been carrying out restoration work with JCB machines, but continuous rainfall and fresh landslides are repeatedly blocking the route, making the task extremely challenging.

Impact on Infrastructure and Education

Besides the main road, several major and link roads connecting Gambir Mughlan, Kalaban, Kotli, Hatta Seri, Behrote and other nearby panchayats have also been damaged, making travel difficult for residents. Even pedestrian movement has become risky because of the unsafe road conditions.

The floods and landslides have also caused extensive damage to several government assets and public infrastructure. Local residents have reported damage to their homes and private property, while infrastructure and water sources under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have also been affected, disrupting water supply in parts of the affected areas.

Although schools have reopened after the summer vacation, students have been unable to attend classes due to damaged roads and adverse weather conditions. School staff continue to report for duty, often at considerable personal risk, and face numerous challenges while travelling to their respective institutions. Around 25 to 30 schools across the affected panchayats are witnessing little to no student attendance, as families remain concerned about the safety of their children.

Residents have appealed to the administration to expedite restoration work, restore essential services and provide adequate relief and assistance to the affected families at the earliest.

Local Officials Voice Concerns

'Not Even Safe to Walk'

Mohammad Azad, Headmaster at Government High School, Hatta Seri, shared that in the aftermath of landslides, the roads have been critically damaged, making it unsafe for the school staff to commute. "The road condition is severe with heavy landslips, and currently, there is no one working to clear the debris. We request the administration that this road be properly restored. Most of our staff commutes from Manjakote or areas further down. Only a few staff members are local. How are we expected to manage operations when there is no functional road? Forget vehicles; it is not even safe for a person to walk on foot," he said.

He appealed to the authorities to repair the damaged road, saying that it might be sunny down in the lower areas, but the rainfall strikes the area suddenly, making it impossible for the children to travel back and forth.

School Infrastructure at Risk

Zakir Hussain Khan, a Physical Education teacher, said that the breast wall below the school has collapsed, and the drainage gutter of the bathroom has also been damaged from underneath. He added that a temporary bridge, constructed in the middle of the river stream, is also at risk of washing away. "The condition of the road is extremely poor. This road connects Patrala to Shahdara Sharif, and goes on to join Bherote and Sroda. It connects three or four key roads. Along with this, Hatta Seri is our large village located about 5 to 6 kilometres from here, which has also been disconnected. Furthermore, below our school, the breast wall has collapsed, rendering one or two rooms unsafe. From underneath, behind the bathroom, the entire drainage gutter has been damaged, and the pathway is ruined. Further ahead, a temporary bridge that was constructed earlier sits right in the middle of the river stream. If heavy, stormy rains occur, that too will be washed away," he said.

He further urged the government to address the situation, highlighting that employees and school children have been facing great difficulty in travelling. "We appeal to the administration to address these pressing issues, especially keeping in mind the employees who face immense difficulty travelling 32 to 45 kilometres to get here. While schools reopened on July 27, children are unable to attend due to the obvious weather conditions and broken infrastructure," he said. (ANI)