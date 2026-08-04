The NDA's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting saw NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay attend for the first time. This comes amid rift speculation after three other NCPI MPs skipped a previous meeting, with TMC leaders claiming they oppose aligning with the BJP.

NDA Holds Weekly 'Mangal Milan' Meeting

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is set to hold its weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting on Tuesday at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. Leaders of the alliance have started arriving at the venue ahead of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrived at the Parliament Library Building to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bandyopadhyay said, "I will attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting for the first time today. I am one of the senior-most parliamentarians in the country. All are united in NCPI."

Rift Speculation in NCPI

Earlier, three of NCPI leaders belonging to the minority community skipped the NDA 'Mangal Milan' meeting held last week. The party has sought to reject speculation of a rift, but Trinamool Congress leaders said that the three parliamentarians do not wish to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan did not attend the NDA meeting, the first time the party had attended the meeting of the ruling alliance at the Centre. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs had left the party after its defeat in the assembly polls and announced that they are joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. The party said it will support the NDA.

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Friday added to the speculations and said the three MPs do not want to align with the BJP. I was told that they (NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan) do not wish to join the NDA; they do not want to align with the BJP, which is why they boycotted it... Discussions are underway; talks are happening. Nothing has been finalised yet. When they left the Trinamool, it wasn't decided that they would join the BJP... It is becoming difficult for these people to answer to their community," he said.

Key Ministers Address Lawmakers

However, the meeting concluded with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the party members regarding the success and strategic impact of India's recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke about the growth, government initiatives, and future roadmap for the development of the country's fisheries sector. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders were also in attendance.

Meeting Amid Stormy Monsoon Session

The NDA's weekly 'Mangal Milan' is taking place during a stormy Monsoon Session; exam reforms and Opposition protests over alleged police action on students and the Ram Mandir donation case are among the major issues. (ANI)