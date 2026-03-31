Olympic medalist and tennis legend Leander Paes has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Previously with the TMC, Paes was welcomed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar, marking his new innings in politics.

Olympic medalist and former ace Tennis star Leander Paes on Tuesday officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar, marking his entry into the political arena ahead of the upcoming electoral season. The tennis legend Leander Paes previously debuted in politics with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2021, and has officially joined the BJP today.

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Paes Expresses Gratitude

Expressing his gratitude for the new platform, the tennis ace remarked, "Today is a big day in my life. I want to thank the PM, HM, and Nitin Nabin ji. I am really grateful for the way the BJP has given me this opportunity to serve sports, sports education, and the youth."

BJP Leaders Welcome Tennis Icon

Welcoming the sporting legend into the party fold, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, said, "This is a moment to celebrate as the iconic Leander Paes has joined BJP. I clearly foresee that you will play a bigger innings on the BJP platform. Your joining the BJP will ensure that the Khelo India movement gains further momentum."

Emphasising the significance of the athlete's lineage during the joining ceremony, Union Minister Sukant Majumdar remarked, "I welcome Tennis icon Leander Paes to the BJP. Today is a great day for us. He inspires Bengal youth with his Tennis. For the upcoming polls, he will boost our party. There is a clear indication that there is a wave of saffron now...Leander Paes is the direct descendant of the renowned 19th-century Bengali poet and dramatist, Michael Madhusudan Dutt."

Vision for Youth and Sports Education

Crediting the leadership for the nation's sporting progress, Leander Paes Kehlo further said, "I played for the country for 40 years, now it's time to serve the youth. Kehlo India Movement and TOPS scheme are really great. I know with how much passion Kiren Rijijiu ji has worked towards our contingent's performance in the Tokyo Olympics. He fulfilled his responsibility given to him by the PM. Today, India is the youngest nation in the world. We should focus on sports education in the next 20-25 years. In 1986, in West Bengal, there was not much sports infrastructure. Even today, there is no indoor tennis court in the country. Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar can do better, but we need to focus on inspiring and empowering youth in sports education...My dream is to bring a program for equal opportunity scholarship for women empowerment in India..."

A Storied Career

Meanwhile, Leander Paes, who still holds the crown of the most successful tennis player in the country, has enjoyed unprecedented success on the court and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in 2021.

Paes is a legend who will always be remembered for popularising tennis in India and for his contribution to the sport. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour, in 1996-97, the Arjuna Award in 1990, the Padma Shri award in 2001 and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan prize in January 2014.