Sonu Sood and Rahul Gandhi called for empathy towards students amid NEET protests. A march by the CJP in Delhi turned violent, leading to over 118 police personnel being injured. Protesters met Union Minister JP Nadda with their demands.

Calls for Compassion Amid Protests

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood weighed in on the ongoing mounting tensions surrounding student demonstrations through a public message urging for handling them with compassion instead of batons. The actor emphasised advocating for empathy and support rather than the use of police force against the youth, asserting, "The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi." In a post on X, Sonu Sood expressed his strong disapproval of the use of force against demonstrators amid the ongoing protest and uproar surrounding the medical entrance examination process. He wrote, "Our students need hugs, not batons, arms to embrace, not to strike. The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that peaceful protests are an inviolable and fundamental right and reminded that the "Constitution is your master". In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is an inviolable and fundamental right. The Constitution is your master". "Power does not last forever. Accountability will certainly be enforced," the Congress MP asserted.

CJP Protest Turns Violent in Delhi

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday as a party delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, while a march towards Parliament turned violent, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police. The Union minister appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government.

Protesters' Demands

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately". Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Police Version of Events

As per the Delhi officials, during today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties. As a result, more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18. (ANI)