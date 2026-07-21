Delhi Police are analysing over 250 videos to identify miscreants in the CJP protest march violence. An FIR is filed for stone-pelting and vandalism that left over 118 police personnel injured. The probe is checking for premeditated planning.

Delhi Police are analysing over 250 videos to identify those involved in the alleged violence during the CJP-led protest march to Parliament. This reliance on digital evidence follows the registration of an FIR against unidentified individuals for stone-pelting and vandalising vehicles across Connaught Place and Parliament Street, sources said on Tuesday.

The footage being scrutinised includes mobile phone recordings, CCTV visuals, drone camera footage, and recordings from police body-worn cameras, sources said. Police are using this material to identify "miscreants" in the violence that broke out during the march on Monday.

Probe into 'Premeditated Plot'

According to sources, the police will also examine whether any of the identified individuals have a prior criminal record.

Police are investigating whether the acts committed during the march were a premeditated plot. Sources indicate authorities are examining whether the alleged stone-pelting, vandalism, damaging police vehicles, and attacks on personnel at Jantar Mantar were executed in an organised, coordinated manner.

Sources further said the investigation is examining whether participants had been mobilised in advance through WhatsApp or Telegram groups ahead of the march, as police look to determine the extent of coordination behind the march.

Violence in Connaught Place, Police Appeal for Peace

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.

On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to it.

The Police appealed to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

"All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

The police also advised people not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform.

"Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order," the post added.

Over 118 Police Personnel Injured

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

The protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.

As a result, more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel.

During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. (ANI)