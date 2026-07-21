A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law during a function in Hyderabad. The deceased, who had several criminal cases against him, was recently out on bail. In a separate incident, a 19-year-old student was also stabbed to death in Delhi.

Rowdy Sheeter Stabbed to Death in Hyderabad

A rowdy sheeter was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law during a function in Hyderabad's Nandanavanam area under the limits of Meerpet Police Station.

According to Meerpet Police, the incident took place on Monday night when the deceased, identified as Suri, attended a function in the area. During the event, his brother-in-law, identified as Arfaz, allegedly stabbed him with a knife. "Last night, a rowdy sheeter named Suri was stabbed by his brother-in-law, Arfaz. The deceased had several cases registered against him and had recently come out of Cherlapally prison on bail. Yesterday, he attended a function in the Nandanavanam area. During the function, his brother-in-law stabbed him. He sustained bleeding injuries and was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. We have registered a case. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and investigation is underway," a police official from Meerpet Police said.

Police said the deceased had several criminal cases registered against him, including murder cases, and had recently been released on bail from Cherlapally prison. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death in Delhi

Meanwhile in Delhi, a 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Monday, with police apprehending two accused in connection with the murder. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel among school students near a park in B Block, DDA Flats, Kalkaji, was received at around 2:23 pm. On reaching the spot, police found the victim with stab injuries, while a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance also reached the location. The ambulance staff administered CPR to the victim before shifting him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, police said. The deceased was identified as Saiyed Husain (19), a Class 11 student of MCD Primary Co-ed School, Kalkaji.