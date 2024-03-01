Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI warns parties against violating Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    One of the key highlights of the advisory is the stern warning against any direct or indirect violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The ECI has made it clear that parties and candidates found guilty of flouting the MCC will face severe consequences, including possible disqualification from the electoral process.

    As India prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (March 1) issued a series of advisories to political parties and candidates to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and uphold the integrity of democracy. In a comprehensive set of directives, the ECI has emphasized the need for parties and leaders to adhere strictly to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and maintain decorum in their campaign strategies.

    Additionally, the Election Commission has urged political parties and leaders to refrain from making statements without factual basis and from misleading voters. Appeals based on caste, religion, or language have been expressly prohibited, with the ECI emphasizing the importance of issue-based debates and discussions during the election campaign.

    In a move to preserve the sanctity of religious institutions, the ECI has prohibited the use of temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, or any other places of worship for election propaganda or electioneering purposes. References that ridicule devotee-deity relations or suggest divine censure have also been deemed unacceptable, highlighting the need for sensitivity and respect towards religious beliefs.

    Furthermore, the Election Commission has extended its advisory to social media platforms, cautioning against the sharing of posts that vilify or insult political rivals. Social media users have been urged to exercise restraint and refrain from disseminating content that is in bad taste or below dignity.

    The ECI's advisory also extends to star campaigners and candidates who have previously received notices for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Repeat offenders will face stern action, underlining the Election Commission's commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

    As the country approaches the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission's advisories serve as a timely reminder of the responsibilities entrusted upon political stakeholders to uphold democratic values and ensure a free, fair, and transparent election. By adhering to the guidelines set forth by the ECI, political parties and leaders can contribute to the enhancement of the electoral process and the strengthening of India's democratic fabric.

