    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

    Expressing concern, the Chief Minister emphasized that such incidents should never occur, especially during his government's tenure. He highlighted the rarity of such events and assured that a thorough investigation has been initiated following a comprehensive review.

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (March 1) addressed the recent blast incident at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru, revealing that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used in the attack. The CM expressed deep concern, stressing that such incidents should not happen, especially under his government's tenure.

    A complete investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances surrounding the explosion, with the CM highlighting the minimal damage and absence of life-threatening injuries.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Owner says cylinders intact, suspicion of IED explosion grows

    CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that CCTV footage revealed a man leaving a bag at the cafe, aligning with earlier reports suggesting an explosive device in a bag caused the blast. The state home minister is on his way to inspect the situation, and the CM acknowledged that this marks the first blast incident under his government.

    The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe resulted in chaos, with customers fleeing to ensure their safety. Nine individuals sustained serious injuries and were promptly admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities, including senior police officers, dog squads, fingerprint experts, and bomb disposal squads, swiftly responded to the scene to investigate.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mysterious object found sparks social media buzz, investigation underway

    Earlier, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya dispelled the notion of a cylinder blast, suggesting the cause was a 'bomb blast.' According to Surya, the explosion occurred due to a bag left by a customer, as informed by the founder of the renowned eatery. This insight provided a crucial perspective on the nature of the incident.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
