Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandeshkhali row: PM Modi attacks CM Mamata Banerjee and INDIA bloc, says 'country is enraged'

    Speaking on the issue for the first time since January 5, PM Modi criticized TMC, asserting that the entire country is angered by the treatment meted out to the women in Sandeshkhali.

    Sandeshkhali row: PM Modi attacks CM Mamata Banerjee and INDIA bloc, says 'country is enraged' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 1) addressed the Sandeshkhali case, where Trinamool Congress and other alliance parties of the INDIA bloc face scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment against Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. Arrested after being on the run for nearly over 50 days, Shahjahan's actions have ignited a national debate.

    Speaking on the issue for the first time since January 5, PM Modi criticized TMC, asserting that the entire country is angered by the treatment meted out to the women in Sandeshkhali.

    Maharashtra: 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft

    Expressing his deep concern, PM Modi highlighted the gravity of the situation in Sandeshkhali, condemning the state government for its alleged mishandling of the case. He emphasized that the soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a key historical figure, would be distressed by the events.

    PM Modi accused the party of shielding Sheikh Shahjahan and asserted that the police had to intervene and make the arrest only after sustained pressure from BJP leaders.

    The Prime Minister targeted Trinamool Congress's slogan 'ma mati manush' (mother, soil, people), suggesting that the soul of Raja Rammohan Roy, a prominent social reformer, would be grieving over the plight of women in Bengal.

    PM Modi credited the BJP leaders for exerting pressure on the government, leading to the arrest of the accused. He specifically pointed out that the Bengal Police yielded to the strength and persistence of the BJP leaders, underscoring the power of collective action.

    Jharkhand: PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects

    The Prime Minister directly challenged Mamata Banerjee, questioning whether the votes of certain individuals held more value to her than the suffering of women. He called on Mamata to reflect on her priorities and urged her to show some shame in the face of the ongoing crisis in Bengal.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH) snt

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to owner, says case of clear bomb blast vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Owner says cylinders intact, suspicion of IED explosion grows

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule anr

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule

    Maharashtra 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft AJR

    Maharashtra: 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run' snt

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run'

    Recent Stories

    Odysseus' lunar odyssey takes an unexpected pause, temporary sleep halts Moon exploration avv

    Odysseus captures striking Moon landing photo as company puts it to sleep ahead of Lunar night

    7 morning habits for effective belly fat loss gcw eai

    7 morning habits for effective belly fat loss

    Producer Ke Saath Sona Padega', says Ankita Lokhande while talking about her casting couch experience RBA

    'Producer Ke Saath Sona Padega', says Ankita Lokhande while talking about her casting couch experience

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed rkn

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH) snt

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon