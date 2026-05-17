AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang alleges the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Punjab is a BJP ploy to delete genuine voters, similar to what he claims happened in Bihar and West Bengal, and calls on all parties to unite against it.

AAP MP flags concerns over voter list revision

Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday questioned the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls, and affirmed that they "won't let Bihar and Bengal repeat here. "

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In a post on X, Kang cited the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal, inferring that the same will happen in Punjab. Noting that the BJP won the elections in both states following the SIR, Kang accused the party of "targeting Punjab." "My dearest Punjabis, wake up Why is this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being rammed through right before our 2027 polls? In Bihar, they deleted over 65 lakh genuine names. In Bengal, it was a shocking 91 lakh voters wiped off, that's nearly 12% of the rolls! And BJP walked away smiling. Now the same machine is targeting Punjab," he wrote on X.

He further questioned the polling schedule for UP and Punjab, calling it "manipulation." Calling out for different political parties to bury their differences for the "sake of Punjab", Kang asked them to raise their voices against the exercise. "If Punjab and UP are voting around the same time, why shove UP into an earlier phase while we get Phase 3 with tighter deadlines? More time for some states,less for Punjab. This selective squeeze stinks of manipulation. We won't let Bihar and Bengal repeat here. I appeal to every party , @AAPPunjab @INCPunjab @Akali_Dal_ @bspindia whoever,bury your differences for the sake of Punjab. Flood the booths with agents, watch every BLO like hawks, and ensure not one single genuine Punjabi voter is erased. Our farmers, youth, and families deserve their voice intact. Fight we will. Punjab Zindabad! My letter to @ECISVEEP Also Included," he added.

My dearest Punjabis, wake up Why is this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being rammed through right before our 2027 polls? In Bihar, they deleted over 65 lakh genuine names. In Bengal, it was a shocking 91 lakh voters wiped off,that's nearly 12% of the rolls! And BJP walked… pic.twitter.com/p9Y44RuK0X — Malvinder Singh Kang (@kang_malvinder) May 17, 2026

NRI disenfranchisement fears

The AAP MP also wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking urgent intervention to prevent the potential "disenfranchisement" of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters from Punjab. In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kang alleged that the ongoing SIR exercise, intended to clean up electoral rolls, could risk "inadvertently silencing the voice of lakhs of genuine Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Punjab."

He emphasised the profound economic and cultural significance of the Punjabi diaspora settled across Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, Italy, and the Gulf nations, describing them as the backbone of the state's progress through consistent remittances and global investments. He highlighted that while many of these individuals have maintained valid voter registrations for decades, demanding professional commitments and long geographical distances would make it virtually impossible for them to appear in person for physical verification drives. "There is a genuine fear that strict timelines and procedural requirements could lead to the wrongful deletion of their names, effectively disenfranchising loyal Indian citizens who have never abandoned their democratic rights or emotional ties to Punjab," he noted.

Proposed solutions for NRI voter verification

To resolve this anxiety, Kang outlined a five-point relief proposal to make the verification process more inclusive. His recommendations include introducing digital and online verification channels for valid EPIC cardholders, offering flexible timelines tailored to international time zones, and utilising Indian embassies and consulates worldwide for document attestation. Kang also urged the commission to set up fast-track NRI grievance cells and establish explicit legal safeguards to ensure that a temporary absence from the country does not result in the wrongful deletion of a citizen's voting rights, advocating for bureaucratic flexibility to preserve democratic inclusiveness. (ANI)