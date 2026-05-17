Congress leader Hussain Dalwai slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's cash incentive for a third/fourth child, stating modern families value education and healthcare over more children. He said family planning awareness has grown across communities.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Sunday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his announcement of cash incentives for families having a third and fourth child, saying modern families now prioritise education, healthcare and opportunities over having more children.

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Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Dalwai said the idea that larger families would bring greater benefits was outdated and that awareness regarding family planning had increased across communities. "It is completely wrong to think that having more children will bring greater benefits. Families today want their children to study and grow. Even among Muslims, family planning is now widespread, as parents believe in giving their child proper education and opportunities... Awareness has grown that children should be educated, healthy, and well cared for. With good medical facilities and quality education, families are adopting family planning," Dalwai said.

Opposition Leaders Weigh In

Congress leader Udit Raj said the issue required a broader policy framework, stating, "It require certain action, and Parliament must also pass a law. States that control population should receive more budget support, and their seats should not be reduced but increased. The fear of losing seats has created panic in South India, where people worry that their representation will shrink as their population declines."

Congress MP Imran Masood also raised concerns, stating, "Population is our biggest weapon... If there wasn't such a large population, we would have been destroyed long ago. It's this large population that is rotating within the economy, that's why we are standing, otherwise we would have fallen by now."

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also criticised the proposal, questioning the logic behind encouraging population growth at a time when the country has long focused on population control. "How can a sensible Chief Minister in India can make these kinds of announcements in which world he lives. The thing is that he is famous for these kinds of remarks. What is the logic in it? When we are seriously adopting family planning measures and there is an urgent need to control population based on many factors, how these types of statement can be made by a Chief Minister of our country. People should understand these are old dirty politics." Kumar said.

Naidu's Population Growth Incentive

This comes a day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced financial incentives of Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child in a bid to reverse the state's declining population trend.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, Naidu, "Population growth is declining. Children should be viewed as the nation's wealth, not a burden. The government would provide Rs 30,000 for families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child, as part of efforts to encourage population growth." (ANI)