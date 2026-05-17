AAP's Anurag Dhanda slammed Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini over the state's poor law and order. He alleged Saini's absence for political work has emboldened criminals, citing recent violent incidents and calling on him to focus on governance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda on Sunday lambasted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the law and order situation in the State, alleging that his absence has led to a rise in crime incidents and administrative neglect.

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Dhanda, in a video statement, alleged that governance in Haryana had become a low priority for the Chief Minister, which he linked to rising fearlessness among criminals. "For Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Haryana is the least priority. He has no time for the state where he is the Chief Minister. And this is the reason why there is no fear among criminals. 'Mukhyamantri ghar nahi, hume kisi ka dar nahi.' (The CM is not at home, we have no fear) All the gangsters of Haryana have realised that since the Chief Minister doesn't care about Haryana, why should they fear anyone?" he said.

Recent Incidents Highlight Breakdown of Law Enforcement

Dhanda cited recent violent incidents of a Karnal case and a Jhajjar firing incident, claiming a breakdown of law enforcement. He also alleged that police had failed to control crime or solve cases. "And this is why every other day... two days ago, CCTV footage from Karnal came out where a woman was shot in the head with a gun right outside her home. Just yesterday, pictures from Jhajjar came out where a man stepped out of his house, sat in his car, and was surrounded from all sides, and 39 rounds were fired at him."

"I mean, a shootout is happening openly on the road with no checks. The criminals were not caught; they fled. In most cases in Haryana, the police neither catch the criminals nor are they able to crack these cases. Why? Because there's no one to take reports... And the reason for this is that the police are neither successful in catching criminals nor in reining in these gangsters and instilling fear in them," he further said.

NCRB Data Shows Poor Safety Record

He even cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. "That's why the law and order situation in Haryana is at its worst right now. There is NCRB data from the Central Government itself, according to which Haryana ranks among the bottom two or three states in terms of citizen safety. It's among the lowest states," he said.

CM Accused of Prioritising Politics Over Governance

Dhanda, in a video statement, alleged that the Chief Minister had little time for Haryana as he was frequently travelling for political work. "Sometimes he is in West Bengal for election campaigning, sometimes he has to go there for an oath-taking ceremony. Most of the Chief Minister's time is spent in Delhi. He keeps meeting BJP leaders in Delhi; who knows what they do there. Most of his time is spent in Delhi. And whatever time is left, he has to go to Punjab for campaigning," he said.

Drawing a parallel, Dhanda said the Chief Minister's campaigning focus mirrored that of the national leadership. "Chief Minister Nayab Singh has no time for other things; he has to tour the entire country. The Prime Minister leaves the country in a bad state and goes abroad, and Nayab Singh leaves Haryana in a bad state and roams around in other states. Both have the same way of working," he said.

AAP Urges CM to Focus on Haryana

He concluded with a direct appeal to the Chief Minister to focus on governance and law and order, urging him to be present in the state and take charge of the governance. "So, Nayab Singh ji, it is my humble request to you with folded hands: the people of Haryana have given you an important responsibility. You are the Chief Minister of Haryana. Therefore, please spend some time in Haryana. Spend some time on Haryana's law and order situation, on holding meetings with officials, and on asking for reports from them, so that the people of Haryana can also get at least some bit of the security they deserve," he pleaded.