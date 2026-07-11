A couple in Suryapet, Telangana, has been arrested for the prolonged and brutal torture of their two young sons, aged 5 and 3. The parents allegedly used hot objects and rods, claiming the children were a barrier to their "independence." The boys were rescued after neighbors reported their screams to the authorities.

A horrific case of alleged child abuse has emerged from Telangana's Suryapet district, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly subjecting their two young sons (5 and 3 years old) to prolonged physical torture, resulting in burn marks, fractures, and deep psychological trauma. The suspects have been named as Ravi Nakarekanti and his wife, Indu.

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According to investigators, Ravi and Indu habitually abused their kids, Dhanush and Hemanth, with iron rods, hot metal ladles, and cigarettes, causing injuries over time. Investigators claimed the youngsters also had marks that indicated they had been branded with hot items. One of the boys apparently had shattered bones as a result of continuous beatings, and both youngsters had numerous old and new injuries all over their bodies.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly informed investigators that they saw the children as a barrier to their "independence" and freedom. According to investigators, the couple claimed the boys were interfering with their lifestyle, so they used harsh violence to "discipline" them anytime they cried, requested attention, or refused to follow directions. According to investigators, the abuse was not the result of a single episode, but rather of a pattern of prolonged violence.

The abuse was discovered after neighbours became suspicious after hearing the children's screams and noting apparent injuries. Their report led authorities from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the District Child Protection Unit, and the police to step in. The children were taken from the residence and relocated to safety, where medical investigations revealed the severity of the abuse.

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police have filed a case against the couple. While authorities continue to look into whether the children had been abused over a number of years, the accused have been arrested and placed under judicial custody.

The shocking episode comes just days after another disturbing case from Bengaluru, where police arrested a couple for allegedly killing their 11-month-old daughter and attempting to pass off her death as an accidental fall from a bed.