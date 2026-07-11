The 198th Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan was held in Bhubaneswar to provide on-the-spot resolution of pension-related grievances for defence pensioners and their families, strengthening the outreach and personal connection with veterans.

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) AN Das said that the 198th Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan (RPSA) held in Bhubaneswar was aimed at ensuring direct resolution of pension-related grievances of defence pensioners while enabling officials to personally interact with veterans and strengthen outreach.

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Direct Interaction with Pensioners

Speaking to the media on Friday, Das said the initiative was organised to address the concerns of defence pensioners in and around Odisha through on-the-spot grievance redressal. "We decided to organise the 198th 'Raksha Pension Samadhan' (Defence Pension Resolution) event in Bhubaneswar. This ensures that the pension-related issues of defence pensioners in and around Odisha are resolved, while also allowing us to meet and interact with them personally. The next one is scheduled for Pune next week. Our approach is for our team to visit personally, interact with pensioners, resolve their issues, and maintain a connection with them; this is the primary objective of the Raksha Pension Samadhan event," Das said.

GOC-in-C Lauds Initiative

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command (Surya Command), Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta lauded the initiative, saying it provided an effective platform for veterans and families of fallen soldiers to raise their pension-related grievances. "We at Surya Command are delighted that CGDA AN Das has organized this 'Pension Samadhan' event here in Bhubaneswar. This pension resolution forum provides an opportunity for our ex-servicemen, 'Veer Matas', 'Veer Naris', and many soldiers who have been deprived of their pensions to have their grievances heard. We hope that such events will ensure our 'Veer Naris', 'Veer Matas', and ex-servicemen receive their pensions in an even simpler and more dignified manner, and that the Army's bond with them continues to grow even stronger," Sengupta said.

On-the-Spot Grievance Redressal

According to an official release, the Regional Service Pension Aayojan was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Controller General of Defence Accounts at Rail Sadan, the headquarters of the East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar. The event saw officials from the Indian Army and the Defence Accounts Department review a large number of pension cases, facilitate on-the-spot resolution wherever possible, and emphasise faster settlement of pending cases, simplified procedures, and improved coordination for timely delivery of pension benefits. (ANI)