Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met with Army's Lt. Gen. C Rajesh Pushkar, securing a collaboration for youth recruitment. The Army will set up training centres in Telangana districts. They also discussed disaster management and the Musi River project.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday affirmed that the state government is ready to collaborate with the Indian Army to encourage youth to participate in various Army recruitment drives and appealed to the force to organise training programmes at identified district headquarters to create awareness among local youth about Army recruitment. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General C Rajesh Pushkar met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during which the two discussed various issues, including Army recruitment.

Responding positively to the Chief Minister's request, Lieutenant General Pushkar expressed readiness to set up training centres for youth at various district headquarters in Telangana ahead of nationwide Army recruitment drives.

Army's Role in Disaster Management

The Chief Minister also discussed the Army's role in disaster management and urged it to play a proactive role in rescue operations, evacuation of people to safety and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar assured the Chief Minister that he would instruct local Army officials to take special initiatives during disaster situations in Telangana.

Musi River Project and Govt's Youth Focus

During the meeting, Pushkar also commended the state government's Musi River rejuvenation project. He said rejuvenation of the Musi River was the need of the hour to protect Hyderabad by reducing pollution and restoring the city's historical glory. Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Major General Srinivas Rao and other senior Army officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is placing renewed emphasis on welfare, employment and opportunities for the youth, the CMO stated in a press release. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the focus is on strengthening support for deserving families and ensuring that the benefits of development reach those who need them most.

"For millions of people, welfare is not simply a government scheme. It is the foundation of dignity and security. Employment is not merely a statistic. It is the opportunity for a young person to build an independent life and support a family," Telangana CMO said.