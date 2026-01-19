The Telangana Cabinet, led by CM Revanth Reddy, approved holding municipal elections at the earliest. The cabinet also green-lit the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, metro rail expansion, and several major infrastructure and irrigation projects.

The Telangana State Cabinet has decided to conduct municipal elections at the earliest and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements by February. The decision came after a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Medaram in Mulugu district on January 18, according to highlights of the meeting shared by Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Telangana Cabinet Approves Municipal Elections

Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. The Cabinet noted that the reservation process has already been completed as per the Dedicated Commission's report. As Ramzan and Maha Shivaratri festivals fall in February, officials were instructed to prepare the election schedule in a manner that ensures the electoral process is carried out smoothly without causing inconvenience to the public.

Godavari Belt Development and Pushkaralu

The Cabinet announced that the Godavari Pushkaralu will be held from July 27 to August 3, 2027, and decided to take up the development of major and ancient temples along with eco-tourism initiatives across the Godavari river belt from Basara to Bhadrachalam. It was resolved to develop the stretch as a single circuit. Officials from the Endowments, Revenue, Forest, Tourism and Archaeology departments were directed to jointly prepare a detailed report, while the Chief Minister instructed that a comprehensive development plan be prepared by March 31.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion

The Cabinet reviewed the progress made so far in the process of taking over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I project from L&T and decided to expedite the process. Proposals for four corridors under Metro Phase-IIA and three corridors under Phase-IIB are pending approval with the Central Government. In the meantime, the Cabinet decided to speed up land acquisition and approved land acquisition proposals estimated at ₹2,787 crore.

New Posts in Universities Approved

Approval was accorded for the creation of 24 new posts in the Law College and 28 new posts in the Pharmacy College of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district. The Cabinet also approved the post of Registrar at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University.

Major Infrastructure and Development Projects

Eco Town Near Hyderabad

The Cabinet gave permission for allotment of 494 acres of land to TGIIC for the development of an Eco Town in Abdullapur mandal near Hyderabad.

New Road to Ease Hyderabad Traffic

To ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad city, the Cabinet approved the construction of a new 9-km road from the ICCC in Banjara Hills to Shilpa Layout Road.

Potlapur Lift Irrigation Project

The Cabinet also approved the Potlapur Lift Irrigation Project in the Mulugu district. Under the project, water will be lifted from Ramappa Cheruvu to supply water to five villages, fill 30 tanks and ponds, and provide irrigation to about 7,500 acres of ayacut. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹143 crore.