Truck allegedly without driver kills pillion rider in late-night crash in Mumbai; probe underway

Mumbai: Mumbai police are investigating a fatal accident in Bhandup where a tempo truck collided with a motorcycle carrying three youngsters, resulting in the death of a pillion rider early Tuesday. What caught the police by surprise was the statement of the bike rider, who claimed that no one was in the driver’s seat of the tempo at the time of the crash. This has led authorities to suspect that the driver may have failed to switch off the engine or properly secure the vehicle before stepping away.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accident occurred around 12:30 AM on Tuesday on LBS Road. Three friends—Shahrukh Chowdhary, Sajid Azmi, and Zaid Shaikh, all residents of Bhandup—had gone out for ice cream when the incident took place. As they were riding along the road, a truck seemingly approached them from the opposite direction, police stated.

Chowdhary, who was riding the bike, stated that he honked to alert the truck driver, but to his shock, the vehicle kept moving toward them. It was then that he realized there was no one in the driver’s seat, police said.

“Chowdhary quickly jumped off the bike and so did the other two. However, Azmi’s leg got stuck on the bike and the bike fell on him. His friends rushed him to the nearby Criticare hospital where he was declared dead,” said an officer as quoted by The Indian Express.

“We suspect either the tempo was not switched off or parked properly due to which it was inadvertently set in motion resulting in the incident. We have seized the tempo and will arrest the owner soon,” the officer added.

