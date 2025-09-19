A 30-year-old Indian techie was shot dead by the police in United States after he allegedly stabbed his roommate with a knife earlier this month. His family, however, alleged racial discrimination and demanded a thorough probe into his death.

A family in Telangana's district has appealed to the Indian and state governments to help repatriate the body of their son, Mohammad Nizamuddin, who was allegedly shot dead in California, United States. Nizamuddin had gone to the US in 2016 to pursue higher studies at Florida College. After completing his course, he joined a company and later moved to California after being promoted, his family said. Speaking to ANI, Nizamuddin's father said, "My name is Mohammad Hasanuddin. I'm a resident of Mahabubnagar. I was informed today that my son was shot dead in California, America."

He added, “My son went to study in America in 2016 at Florida College. After completing his two-year studies, he worked for a company there. Later, he moved to California on a promotion, where he was shot dead.”

The grieving father urged the Centre to expedite the process of bringing his son's mortal remains back home.

"I appeal to the External Affairs Minister of the Government of India, Jaishankar, to bring my son's body back to India as soon as possible," he said. Another relative of the deceased said, "We received the news today that the child has passed away. According to reports on social media and what we have been told, there had been no word from him for 10-15 days, and today we learnt this."

He said a neighbour called police after a quarrel over an AC turned violent with knives. When one boy disobeyed orders, police fired, killing him -- an "extremely regrettable" incident.

He said, “The account says the roommates had a quarrel -- something about the AC or something in the room -- and in the ensuing scuffle knives were involved. A neighbour phoned the police. When the police entered the room, they asked the occupants to show their hands. One boy complied; the other did not. The police then fired four rounds and the child was shot. It is extremely regrettable that, according to the reports, no proper inquiry took place and the shooting happened so quickly.”

He reiterated the appeal of repatriating the deceased's body, saying, "We also request the Telangana government's assistance in bringing the body to Mahbubnagar. The family still does not have full information."

