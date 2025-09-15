US President Donald Trump condemned the beheading of Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas by a Cuban "illegal alien." Trump criticised Biden’s immigration policies, vowed strict action against the suspect.

Texas: US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager, who was beheaded by a Cuban "illegal alien" in Dallas in front of his wife and son. Trump called the incident “terrible” and used the tragedy to criticise the Biden administration's immigration policies, asserting that the suspect should never have been in the United States. The president emphasised that the "time for being soft" on illegal immigrant criminals is over and promised strict action against the perpetrator.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Case: Brutal Beheading in Dallas

According to police reports, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez allegedly killed Chandra Nagamallaiah after an argument over the use of a broken washing machine at the motel managed by Nagamallaiah. Witnesses described the act as horrifying, stating that the suspect attacked the manager in front of his wife and young son. Social media videos reportedly captured Cobos-Martinez tossing the machete he used to commit the crime, and authorities confirmed that the victim’s head was later found in a trash bin. Cobos-Martinez was arrested at the scene wearing a blood-stained T-shirt.

Suspect’s Criminal Background

Trump highlighted that Cobos-Martinez had a prior criminal record, including arrests for child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment. The president blamed the Biden administration, claiming that the suspect should not have been released into the US. According to Trump, this incident underscores the need for stricter immigration enforcement and tougher action against illegal immigrant criminals.

Trump’s Reaction and Promise of Action

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba w should have never been in our Country. Time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! The Cuban killer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and charged with murder in the first degree."

Trump also praised officials in his administration, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Border Czar Tom Homan, stating that they were committed to “Making America Safe Again.”

"This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!," he added.

ICE and Witness Statements

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) described the beheading as “unthinkable,” while witnesses expressed shock and disbelief at the attack.

One witness told NBC DFW, "I don't know how to explain, but he was there and not there at the same time."

Authorities have confirmed that Cobos-Martinez admitted to the killing during an interview with law enforcement.