President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the Akshaya Patra Foundation's milestone of serving 5 billion meals, highlighting the link between a nourished and educated society and achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 at an event in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu graced an event to commemorate the five billion meals of Akshaya Patra Foundation at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

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Nourished and Educated India for a Developed India

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that serving five billion meals in advancement of educational objectives is the remarkable achievement of Akshaya Patra Foundation. The theme of this event, 'From a Well-Nourished and Well-Educated India to a Developed India', underscores the significance of a nourished and educated society in realising our national resolve to build 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047.

The President said that a safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared responsibility of us all. When teachers, parents, social organisations, the corporate sector, and every segment of society work together, then we lay a strong foundation for the coming generation. We must ensure that every child receives quality education, nutritious food, good health, and a clean and safe environment. These fundamentals enable holistic development of children.

The President said that education is the instrument that determines the opportunities available in an individual's life and paves the way for their success. It serves as an effective medium for transformation and empowerment. The process of empowerment and capacity-building begins to take shape from the very moment children start attending school. School equips children with the skills and experiences necessary to effectively navigate the challenges of daily life and to become responsible, conscientious citizens.

Praise for Foundation's Role in National Missions

She commended Akshaya Patra Foundation for working continuously to address the issue of malnutrition among children and encourage them to pursue education by delivering mid-day meals to schools for past 25 years.

The President said that it is essential that our children, who are the future of the nation, have ready access to nutritious food and quality education. The Government of India has launched numerous significant initiatives aimed at providing adequate nutrition and improved healthcare services to pregnant mothers and children. The school lunch program, implemented under PM POSHAN, has proven to be a significant incentive for parents to send their children to school. Numerous studies substantiate that, as a result of this program, there has been an increase in children's enrolment, attendance, and retention in schools. Also there has been a remarkable improvement in their learning capabilities and academic performance.

She was happy to note that Akshaya Patra Foundation is playing an important role in furthering the objectives of 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan,' which aims to ensure quality and inclusive education for all children by the year 2030.

The President said that children are not merely beneficiaries of the free meal program. They are the architects of the nation's bright future. The nutritious food they receive today is an investment in our nation's human capital. The healthy, educated and energetic children will constitute India's workforce and play a pivotal role in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Founder Reaffirms Commitment

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Madhu Pandit Dasa, who is one of Akshaya Patra's founders, said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President for kindly gracing today's event. I also thank the Minister of Education and all other dignitaries for their presence. As we commemorate Akshaya Patra's 25 years of service to humanity and the milestone of serving 5 billion meals, we reiterate our commitment to work towards Srila Prabhupada's noble vision that no one should ever go hungry. This event has encouraged everyone at Akshaya Patra to continue our services to children with even greater enthusiasm." (ANI)