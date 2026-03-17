Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla launched a sharp attack on TVK chief Vijay, calling him a 'nepo kid' with no empathy. He accused Vijay of insensitivity during past disasters like the TN floods and the deadly Karur stampede.

Poonawalla's Scathing Attack on Vijay

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accusing him of lacking empathy and responsibility in dealing with public issues.

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Speaking to ANI in Pune, Poonawalla termed Vijay a "nepo kid" and alleged that the actor-turned-politician had shown insensitivity during past incidents, including floods in Tamil Nadu and the Karur stampede. "We saw earlier when there were floods in Tamil Nadu, instead of going to the victims' houses, he called them home and distributed relief material," Poonawalla said.

He further alleged that during a stampede at a rally, which reportedly resulted in casualties and injuries, Vijay failed to stay back and support those affected. "When the stampede happened at his rally, people died, and many were injured. What did he do? He left on a chartered flight and did not even stay," he claimed. Poonawalla also criticised Vijay's reported interactions with victims' families, alleging that he did not personally visit them and instead called them to meet him at another location.

'Third-Grade Human Being'

He further questioned Vijay's public conduct amid an ongoing probe, alleging that his behaviour projected a lack of seriousness. "When the stampede happened at his rally, over 40 people died, over 100 people were injured. What did this Nepo kid do? Pathetically, he ran away like a coward on a chartered flight. Did not even stay. Then, when he wanted to meet the family members of the victims, he didn't go to their house. He called them by bus to a resort and met them. Shamelessly now, when CBI is investigating him, he comes out of the car and is waving out as if he's won some war? What a third-grade human being he is, third grade. How can you behave like that? No empathy whatsoever," Poonawalla said.

Vijay left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi after the investigative agency questioned him in the Karur stampede case on Sunday. Vijay was seen smiling, waving to the crowd gathered outside the CBI headquarters.

CBI Probe into Karur Stampede

On September 27, last year, during the public outreach programme of TVK leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe.

Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities. One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control. Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. (ANI)