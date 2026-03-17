DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai condemned AIADMK's CV Shanmugam for his "disgusting" remarks on actress Nayanthara, demanding an apology. The South Indian Film Artistes Association also slammed the AIADMK leader for his derogatory comments.

DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Tuesday condemned AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam for his recent remarks concerning actress Nayanthara. The DMK leader emphasised that such remarks were disgusting and urged the AIADMK leadership to ensure accountability for repeated misconduct. Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology. This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women. Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AIADMK leader's controversial statement

Shanmugam made the controversial remarks in Villupuram district during a protest by the National Democratic Alliance condemning the DMK government for "failing to control the ongoing incidents of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order, and the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu".

Shanmugam, who sought to target Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, made the controversial remarks against Nayanthara. "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If someone asks that his dream to marry Nayanthara will be fulfilled?" he reportedly said.

Film association demands apology

South Indian Film Artistes Association also slammed Shanmugam and wrote a letter to him over his remarks on actress Nayanthara "We have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech... Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech... Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks? Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry..." the letter said. (ANI)