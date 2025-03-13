Scientist on dialysis dies after brutal assault by neighbor over parking dispute in Punjab's Mohali (WATCH)

Abhishek Swarnkar, a 39-year-old IISER scientist on dialysis after a kidney transplant, died following a violent assault by his neighbor Monty over a parking dispute in Mohali. The attack was caught on CCTV.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Punjab's Mohali witnessed a shocking case of violence Tuesday night when a 39-year-old scientist, Abhishek Swarnkar, lost his life after being brutally assaulted by his neighbor over a parking dispute in Sector 66.

Swarnkar, who was on dialysis after a recent kidney transplant, succumbed to his injuries following the attack, says The Times of India (TOI report).

Altercation over parking turns fatal

According to police, the dispute erupted around 8:30 PM when Monty, an IT professional and Swarnkar’s neighbor, confronted him over a parking issue. Witnesses stated that Monty first verbally abused Swarnkar before pushing him to the ground and landing repeated punches on him. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows Swarnkar struggling as Monty continues the assault despite knowing about his fragile health.

The scientist had returned home for health reasons

Originally from Jharkhand, Swarnkar had built an accomplished career abroad before returning to India due to health complications. He had recently undergone a kidney transplant, with one of his two married sisters donating an organ to save him. Despite his ongoing battle with health issues, he remained active in his scientific work at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Swarnkar lived in a rented house in Mohali with his elderly parents, who are now devastated by the tragedy. His family has accused Monty of knowingly targeting Swarnkar, disregarding his delicate condition.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. A case has been registered against Monty, and legal proceedings are expected to follow.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning how a trivial parking dispute could escalate into such a horrific act of violence. Swarnkar’s colleagues and the scientific community have expressed shock and grief over his untimely death.

