Telangana SHOCKER! CCTV captures accused carrying minor girl before rape, murder in Peddapalli (WATCH)

Three days after a man raped and brutally murdered a six-year-old girl in Peddapalli district, Telangana on Thursday night, a video has surfaced online showing the accused carrying the girl into a rice mill.

According to police, the gruesome incident took place in the early hours on Thursday at a camp within the rice mill compound in Sultanabad.

The police statement revealed that Balaram took the minor girl, who was sleeping with her mother at a camp within the rice mill compound. The man raped her and when the girl started shouting, Balaram strangled and killed her. Local residents informed the police after which the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against Balaram for rape and murder, along with additional charges under pertinent sections of the POCSO Act.

Shortly after the police arrived at the crime scene, the victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

